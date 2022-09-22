Motorcycle Keeway Benda with twin engine launched

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Benelli Jammu today launched the Keeway Benda v302c, the 298 cc V Twin Engine and Belt Drive based Cruiser Motorcycle for the young biking enthusiasts.

After its successful launch and overwhelming response of K Lite the first of its kind 250 cc V Twin engine Motorcycle, Hungary based Keeway, Benelli’s sister company unveiled Benda v302c, the next in the segment Cruiser.

The brand has already commenced its pre booking for these products at an initial amount of Rs. 10,000. The test ride for these two products will also begin shortly at Benelli-Jammu (Greater Kailash).

The motorcycle has a powerful 298cc V Twin, liquid cooled engine and 4 Stroke 8 Valves SOHC besides a 6 Speed Gear Box, making it the first bike around the 300cc segment with V Twin Engine technology that produces a maximum power output of 29.5HP at 8500 rpm.

The latest in drive train (Continental Belt Drive system) and chassis technology focuses on providing the most effortless rides at a seat height of 690 mm and a min ground clearance of 158 mm keeping the rider always one step ahead to travel diverse terrains.

Fitted with a 15 litre fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes, front telescopic shock absorbers with 120 mm Travel and Dual-Channel ABS, the Benda v302c is available in three striking colours-grey, black and red at a starting price of Rs. 3,89,000 ex-showroom.