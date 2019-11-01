IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan gets additional charge of administrative head of SPG

NEW DELHI: The Government has given senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan the additional charge of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, who is the administrative head of Special Protection Group guarding the prime minister and former PMs, according to an order on Friday.

Bhushan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is the Secretary Coordination in the Cabinet Secretariat.

He will have additional charge of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, it said.

The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime ministers and members of their immediate families in India and abroad.

He is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by the state governments and central police forces.

All operational proposals of SPG are approved and processed by the secretary (security).

In another order, the government has given additional charge of Secretary, Mines Ministry to Anil Kumar Jain, Coal Secretary for a period of 11 days from November 2 to November 13 in the absence of incumbent IAS officer Anil Mukim who is on leave. (agencies)