IAS, JKAS officers shifted, posted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of IAS and JKAS officers.

Sanjiv M. Gadhar on transfer from Goa to Jammu & Kashmir has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Jatin Kishore, awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Uri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shishir Gupta, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Gopal Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, was transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Javid Ahmad Rather, District Mineral Officer, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kangan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Mohammad Muneer Ahmed Bhat, Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, presently attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, was transferred and will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mita Kumari, under orders of transfer as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ranjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, will hold the charge of the post of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.