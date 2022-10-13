Azad meets LG, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Oct 13: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman & former CM J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan Srinagar this afternoon.

Mr. Azad apprised Hon’ble LG about the problems being faced by the fruit growers. Of late, it has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit laden trucks are being made to wait for days together on Srinagar – Jammu National Highway at some vulnerable spots; resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to long wait to ply. Hurdles in the smooth movement of fruit laden trucks has put the fruit growers to a huge loss.

Azad emphasised that fruit laden trucks must be treated like ambulances and allowed hurdle free movement.

“This problem, being faced by the fruit growers, needs immediate intervention.” Azad said.

He further discussed the electricity supply position in the Valley which gets hampered during winters. Azad requested the LG to instruct the concerned authorities to take adequate measures to ensure proper electricity supply during the winters as the cold spell of the season has begun.

Azad was assured of all steps to be taken in this direction by the UT administration.