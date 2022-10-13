Dr Mangala Rai-led Apex Committee for holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors presents report to LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 13: An apex committee headed by former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangala Rai presented the ideas for holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors in the UT of J&K and transformative change in farmer’s income.

Dr. Mangala Rai made a presentation on the work done so far, findings of the committee and details of projects to be implemented by the J&K Agriculture Production Department. The recommendations are aimed at securing the livelihood of 13 lakh farm families with particular emphasis on increase in farmer’s income and generation of additional employment opportunities. The committee has done the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the agriculture & allied sectors of the UT and covered various important aspects over a period of 45 days before finalizing the recommendations.

The Lt Governor complimented the Apex Committee for the exceptional work done by them for inclusive growth, value addition, marketing and sustainable growth of Agriculture and allied sector.

He urged the senior officers of Agriculture Production Department to undertake a review of the recommendations for seamless implementation on the ground.

“The Government is determined to put in place a farmer- friendly ecosystem that strongly supports the allied sector as well as diversification and will boost the economy manifold. The strategic implementation of the recommendations with special focus on evaluation, monitoring will ensure common approach to the problems of agriculture and allied sector”, the Lt Governor said.

The recommendations will transform the Agriculture Sector from being subsistence to commercial and sustainable activity and it will achieve higher rates of growth. The holistic approach will bring equitable distribution of benefits and improve the lives of farming families. The roadmap will harmonize the growth and development in consonance with ecology, upscale the value chains into business models and minimize the post harvest loss through processing & value addition, the Lt Governor said.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority; Atal Dalloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department and Dr HS Gupta; former Director, IARI shared their views on the proposed interventions made by the committee.

Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir assured every support from their respective universities to upscale the growth trajectory of the agriculture & allied sector in the UT.

Members of the Apex Committee; Director Generals, Sericulture Development Department and Sheep Husbandry Department; Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Heads of Department; experts and senior officials attended the meeting at Civil Secretariat.