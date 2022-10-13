3 IEDs found: major terror plot foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN/JAMMU, Oct 13: Three IEDs were found stuffed in a bag in Ramban, with officials saying that a possible plan by militants to carry out explosions under bridges in the district has been averted.

Photographs of three bridges were also found along with the explosives suggesting that they were apparently on the target of the militants who abandoned the bag.

The bag was found lying in Bashra-Dharam forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late Wednesday night.

Six packets of explosives, 49 rounds of assorted ammunition, one each safety fuse, battery and detonator and 20 metres electric wire were also recovered from the bag.

The officials said the search was launched in the area following inputs about suspicious movement of some people in the area.

No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a Bomb Disposal Squad opened the bag this morning and found the three IEDs.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.