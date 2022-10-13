DC approves 11 proposals for mining minor mineral in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 13: District Committee for approving plans for mining minor minerals today approved 11 proposals at its meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav.

Besides minor mineral mining plans, the meeting also gave nod to Progressive Mine Closure plan for minor blocks.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Mining Plan Approval Committee including ADDC, Sham Lal; Deputy Director (Jammu), Geology and Mining Department (Member Secretary), Dr Raj Kumar; Assistant Commissioner Development, Atul Dutt Sharma; District Mineral Officer, Dr. Brijesh Manhas and ExEn I&FC, Ajay Talwar.

During the meeting, DMO Kishtwar apprised the Chair about various aspects of the Mining Plans submitted by Chenab Valley Power Project Limited District Kishtwar before the Mining Plan Approval Committee.

After thorough discussion and verification, approval for mining plan for accord of quarry license for Pakal Dul HEP in favour of Chenab Valley Power Project Limited in District Kishtwar was given for Block number DDC-03,04,08A,08B (Impervious material/ Clay Quarry), DDC-03A, 03B (RBM/Gravel Quarry) and DDR-04A1,04B,04C,04D,04F (Rock Quarry), all at Dachhan Tehsil.

The DC stressed to ensure that the mining was done without disturbing the ecology around these mining blocks. “Besides, mining shall be done as per the already laid down guidelines,” he added.