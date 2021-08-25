IAF chief reviewed flight test facilities, flew Tejas

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, Aug 25:

Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria visited IAF units and flight test facilities in Bengaluru and flew a light combat aircraft Tejas, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was on Tuesday given an overview of ongoing projects and briefed on progress of operational trials as he visited the flight test facilities of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During his interaction with personnel, he spoke of the unique and challenging role of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). “He noted its laudable achievements and re-emphasised the need for staying ahead of the curve in order to leverage its expertise in delivering the requirements of IAF operational units,” the statement said.

He also visited Software Development Institute (SDI), the unit tasked for undertaking development of avionics software. The IAF chief flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 final operational clearance fighter. The fighter jet was inducted last year, after the first final operational clearance (FOC)-standard Tejas into squadron service. (UNI)