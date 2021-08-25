Closing ceremony of 11th District Taekwondo C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Taekwondo Association of District Srinagar (TADS) organised the closing ceremony of 11th District Srinagar Taekwondo Championships under the aegis of J&K Taekwondo Association (JKTA) at Doon international School, here today.

Administrative Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary joined the event as chief guest of the valedictory function wherein 250 athletes from different Clubs participated.

Rouf Ahmad Bhat (president J&K CSNGEU), Adv Neelofar Masood (president BTA) and Abid Khan, Under Secretary to Government graced the event as guests of honour, whereas Maqsood Rather (general secretary WAS) and Aijaz Hassan (international Wushu medallist) were the special guests.

DN Pangotra, president JKTA appreciated the efforts of Nissar Hussain and management of Doon International School for organising such a great event.