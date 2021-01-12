I-T detects Rs 100-cr blackmoney after raids on Assam doctors

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected tax evasion of more than Rs 100 crore after it raided some “renowned” doctors and medical professionals based in Assam, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The search and survey action was carried out on January 8 at 29 locations in the state’s main city Guwahati and Nalbari and Dibrugarh and a cash amount of Rs 7.54 crore was also seized from these searched premises.

This included Rs 1.76 crore cash seized from the Nalbari town and the CBDT said the total “cash seized was found to be unexplained in the hands of various hospitals and medical professionals”. (AGENCIES)