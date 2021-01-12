Will never tolerate cross-border terrorism: Gen Naravane

NEW DELHI: In a stern message to Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday said India will never tolerate cross-border terrorism and it reserves the right to respond with precision to any terror activity at a time and place of its choosing.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15, he also said India must be prepared to deal with a “two-front” threat scenario as collusive approach by Pakistan and China was manifesting on the ground.

“Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism as an instrument of state policy. However, we are very clear that we have zero-tolerance for terror and we reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision,” he said. (AGENCIES)