Netflix promises ‘new movie every week’ in 2021

LOS ANGELES: With a promise of “a new movie every week”, Netflix on Tuesday announced the titles that will be premiering on the streaming service in 2021.

The streamer shared the news on its official Twitter page in a video featuring some of the stars attached to these projects.

“2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here’s a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year,” the tweet read.

The titles include action movie “Red Notice”, starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson; Zack Snyder’s zombie film “Army of the Dead”; political satire “Don’t Look Up”, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio; and musical “Tik, Tik… Boom!” which is Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, among others.

The list also includes acquisitions like Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” and “Malcolm & Marie”, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

The line-up also comprises the third chapters of hit Netflix franchises — “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer’s current 2021 originals slate consists of 70 titles – including one trilogy, with the RL Stine adaptation “Fear Street”. Among these, 52 are English language live-action, eight are animated and 10 are non-English films.

This is the first time Netflix has announced a yearly features slate from the streamer’s original film division, headed by Scott Stuber since 2017. (AGENCIES)