I-T dept attaches Rs 1,600-cr ‘benami’ assets of Sasikala

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has attached ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to V K Sasikala, an aide to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, officials said on Tuesday.

Nine properties, located in Chennai, Puducherry and Coimbatore, were procured soon after demonetisation in November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the two high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 are not legal tenders, they said.

Sources said these alleged ‘benami’ assets were purchased by Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (AGENCIES)