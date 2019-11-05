Difficult to get studios to back female-centric films: John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham says he is finding it difficult to get a film studio to back the two female-centric projects that he wants to produce.

Abraham, who made his debut as a producer in 2012 with “Vicky Donor” and then went on to produce “Madras Cafe”, “Rocky Handsome” and “Batla House”, said finding the backers for the film is an ongoing battle.

“I have got two films that are female-oriented and they are fantastic. But to convince a studio that I want to sell this and make it into a certain price is an effort. No matter what we say about changing times, it is still an effort. It is an ongoing battle,” John said in a group interview here.

The 46-year-old actor is also making his debut on the digital platform as a producer.

“I am developing two web-series… I have been developing them for two years. It will take some more time. We have got the rights of a best selling book, it is an interesting book. I can’t reveal the name. They are hard hitting but I don’t see myself acting in it,” he said. (AGENCIES)