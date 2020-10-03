I am not sure, says skipper Warner of Bhuvneshwar’s injury

Dubai : A cloud of uncertainty hung over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s participation in the upcoming matches of the IPL with his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner saying he is “not sure” about the extent of his lead seamer’s injury.

The India pacer walked off the ground in the penultimate over during SRH’s match against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday, raising doubts over his participating in the coming days.

“I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information,” Warner said at the post-match press conference.

Bhuvneshwar’s injury in his left leg meant he could not complete the 19th over as he pulled up twice before walking off the field with the physio.

SRH won the game by seven runs.

Warner was all praise for youngsters Priyam Garg, who scored his maiden IPL half-century, and Abhishek Sharma, for rescuing the team from a tricky position.

“The hardest thing is if you’re playing a tournament where you’re only getting three or four overs to have a hit. It’s very difficult to get any momentum. It’s going to be difficult to find the boundaries when you’re not getting too much game exposure.

“Hopefully, this year shows these kids what they’re capable of. They went out there and executed their skill, they got some time in the middle, now we know what they’re capable of,” he added.

To a question about the inexperience in the SRH middle-order, Warner said “I don’t know where these questions keep coming from.”

“We had no choice. Who else are we going to bat at the back end? I’ve said this before in my press conferences, that I’ve told these young kids to go out there and play the way they want to play, play with freedom.

“Take the scoreboard out of the equation, and back yourselves,” he added.

“Look I think if you give youngsters almost 11 overs to bat, you know they’re going to get some time out in the middle,” he added.

The SRH captain also praised ‘yorker specialist’ T Natarajan, who has done well in the matches he has played so far.

“In the warmup games, he executed well. We were looking for a death bowler, he fitted that mould. He has been bowling really well and we back him and support him. He delivers. I am really proud of him,” Warned signed off. (agencies)