Atal Tunnel will be a lifeline for Leh-Ladakh: PM Modi

Rohtang (HP) : Govt has put in its full strength for development of border infrastructure said PM Modi at Atal Tunnel inauguration.

Work on Atal Tunnel was accelerated after 2014; in just six years, we completed the work of 26 years said PM Modi.

By 2013-14, only 1300 meters of tunnel was built; experts say had work been done at this speed, it would have been completed by 2040 said Modi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid foundation of approach road for this tunnel, but after his govt this work was all but forgotten said PM Modi.

Not just Himachal Pradesh, Atal Tunnel will be a lifeline for Leh-Ladakh said PM Modi.

Historic day; not only dream of Atal ji realised but also decades-long wait of people of Himachal is over said PM Modi. (agencies)