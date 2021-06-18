Hyundai Alcazar launched at Devika Hyundai

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 18: Hyundai Alcazar, the three-row premium SUV from the house of Hyundai was launched today at Devika Hyundai.

The new car was unveiled by ARTO Udhampur Jugal Kishore Sharma along with Managing Director of Devika Hyundai Abhimaniue Gupta, Joint Managing Director Karanpal Singh Sahni and General Manager Rajinder Koul.

The Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in three trims namely Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The three-row SUV arrives with two engine options and the customers get two transmission choices as well. First, the 2.0-litre petrol engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 157 hp while the peak torque is rated at 191 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel mill is good enough for producing a maximum of 113 horses along with 250 Nm of torque. With these engines, the customers get choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox, which is a very good thing.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is essentially an extended version of the Creta and, with the added figures, offers more space on the inside and also accommodates the third row. The Alcazar also provides a stepped roof to offer third-row headroom for passengers. The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar measures 4,500mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,675mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,760mm. With the third row up, the new Alcazar offers 180-litre of boot space, which is claimed to be the best-in-class.

Commenting on the launch, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Alcazar is the personification of our customer’s aspirations, giving them the ability to travel together with family & friends for a happy life and quality time. Offering superlative performance, comfort and convenience, Hyundai Alcazar will fortify our leadership position in the SUV segment and perfectly complement our line-up of Venue, Creta, Kona Electric and Tucson.”

“We are confident that Hyundai Alcazar will deliver an inimitable driving experience and set the benchmark yet again,” he added.