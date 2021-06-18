Kheer Bhawani mela celebrated amid COVID scare

Festivities missing; LG greet people

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL/JAMMU, June 18: Amidst COVID scare, hundreds of pilgrims paid obeisance at the famous Ragnya Devi temple at Tulamulla in Ganderbal district of Kashmir Valley today for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela, praying for peace in the Union Territory and for the pandemic to end.

The annual mela was held after two years as last year it was a low-key affair with only the ritual Pooja taking place at the abode of the deity due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The mela, which attracts a large number of people, especially Kashmiri Pandits, from across the country, was cancelled last year by Dharmarth Trust of Jammu and Kashmir, which organises the festival, because of the pandemic.

However, this year, celebrations were held at the mela amidst chanting of religious hymns and sound of temple bells even as most of the devotees followed COVID protocols.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated by people at the shrine of Kheer Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.

”Kheer” (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.

“We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody’s health and wellness,” he said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti besides scores of other leaders have greeted people, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, on the occasion.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees in Tulamulla village in this Central Kashmir district, the temple witnessed hundreds of devotees who made the journey from across the Valley and Jammu region.

Filling the atmosphere with a religious fervour and brotherhood, devotees, walking barefoot, carried rose petals and offered Pooja and paid obeisance to the goddess as the chants of hymns echoed through the temple compound.

The devotees paid obeisance to the deity while offering milk and Kheer (pudding) at the sacred spring within the complex.

It is believed that the colour of the sacred spring water which flows below the temple indicates to the situation in the Valley.

While most of the colours do not have any particular significance, black or darkish colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir. However, the water in the spring was clean and milky white this year.

This year, the devotees followed COVID appropriate behaviour and the authorities had made elaborate arrangements to check the spread of the infection, officials said.

They said the devotees were allowed inside the temple in small groups and were asked to maintain social distance.

The devotees expressed happiness over the celebration of the festival.

This year, owing to COVID, not many stalls were put up. However some KP organisations had installed stalls and langer for devotees which included Secretariat employees also.

The temple of Mata and its surroundings were fully illuminated by the volunteers of Mata Kheer Bhawani Welfare Society since yesterday. The society has been doing this social service at holy shrine for last many years. Earlier we used to open stalls enroute to holy shrine from Jammu for the devotees but since last year due to pandemic this service was cancelled, said Kiran Wattal head of the Society.

Dharmarth Trust also celebrated Kheer Bhawani mela at Tullamula. Amid the prevailing restrictions the priests of the Trust offered traditional prayers at the Ragnya Devi temple and held prayers for peace and to get rid of dreaded COVID.

Selected devotees visited Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine at Manzgam in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to pay obeisance to Goddess. The devotees offered flowers, milk and Kheer in the holy spring. Yesterday pooja was performed as per tradition at ancient Sandal tree in the shrine by the devotees led by managing Committee president, Kuldeep Raina.

In Jammu, there was no rush at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple Bhawani Nagar Janipur. However the rituals and annual Maha Yagya was performed by the devotees amid COVID restrictions.

The members of Aradratri Maha Ragnya Sewa Sanstha organised both morning and evening Aarti in which selected devotees participated by maintaining social distancing. Besides, Samohik evening Aarti was performed through internet by devotees of the Goddess from their respective residences.

Jyeshtaa Ashtami was also celebrated by Kashmiri Pandit Sabha with usual religious fervour at Sabha premises Ambphalla, Jammu. Pooja was performed by all the devotees led by KP Sabha president K K Khosa.