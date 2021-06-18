All new Skoda Octavia unveiled at Wheelocity Motors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Wheelocity Motors Private Limited, an authorised dealership for Skoda India in J&K, today officially unveiled the all new Skoda Octavia at the Jammu showroom.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Nishikant MD Jammu Central Cooperative Banks Limited, RJ Sarang Red FM, RJ Simran, Sumit Circle Head Radio Mirchi, esteemed Bankers, Skoda users, staff members along with Atul Abrol, Gurminder Singh, Mudser Nabi Sheikh, Munish Khajuria of Wheelocity Motors Private Limited.

The all-new OCTAVIA is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 25.99 lakh nationwide in Style and Laurin and Klement variants.

The fourth generation Octavia is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. With an unrivalled luggage capacity of 600 litres, which can be expanded to 1,555 litres, the latest Skoda offering sits at the top of its class.

The all new Octavia has been completely redeveloped, it boasts of an all-new, light design which now demonstrates a more powerful and masculine character with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.24, the fourth generation Octavia is one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world in its segment.

It is equipped with the 2.0 TSI engines, the all- new Skoda Octavia delivers 190 PS of power, 320Nm of torque, and fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/l. A first for the Czech Marque in India, the fourth generation Octavia features ‘shift by wire’ technology that compliments a seven speed DSG gearbox.

The redesigned multi-level dashboard, state of the art 25.4 cm infotainment display with touch slider and button bar, Phone Box with wireless charging, premium beige suedia leather upholstery radiates style, functionality, comfort, and space.

The next-generation Virtual Cockpit, 600 plus watts Canton Sound system, two zone Climatronic with Air Care function, hands free parking, virtual pedal, and a sophisticated gesture operated LED reading light.

The safety equipment on the fourth-generation Octavia includes eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue Alert, tyre-pressure monitoring system, AFS, ABS, ESC, EBD, MBA, MKB, HBA, ASR, EDS, and so forth

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Abrol said, “We will be equally Committed and Focused towards customer centricity and Value Luxury in product offerings with dedicated approach in Customer delight as per Standards of Brand Skoda for core customer service care with setting up of high level benchmarks across.”