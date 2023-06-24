Hyd: IMT partners HCL Technologies to shape future IT Leaders

Hyderabad, June 23 : IMT Hyderabad and HCL Technologies on Friday joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively design and deliver an innovative Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program specialized in Information Technology (IT).

The strategic partnership aims to equip future business leaders with the necessary domain knowledge and functional expertise to excel in the IT industry.

The collaboration intends to create a talent pool that is industry-ready and prepared for the challenges of the IT sector.