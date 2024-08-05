Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

TAMPA, Aug 5:Hurricane Debby has made landfall Monday in northern Florida as a Category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph). The storm made landfall in Steinhatchee, a tiny community of less than 1,000 residents in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. (AP)