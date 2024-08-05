Autonomous rail rapid transit system tested in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara

JAKARTA, Aug 5: The Chinese-made autonomous rail rapid transit system began its first test run on Monday in the Indonesian new capital of Nusantara.

Electric vehicles ran on an autonomous rail rapid transit system, an urban transport system that has been described as a cross between a bus, train, and tram.

The vehicles, built by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, have arrived in Nusantara, with the country’s President, Joko Widodo, expected to participate in the free trials taking place between August and December. Indonesia’s Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, said on his social media account on Monday that the trackless trams will be used during the country’s upcoming Independence Day celebration in the new capital. With a speed of 40 km per hour, the three-carriage vehicle can carry around 200 passengers. Equipped with sensors, it can read the dimensions of a road. (UNI)