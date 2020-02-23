Hunar Haat giving wings to dreams of people: PM

NEW DELHI: Lauding the Hunar Haat initiative by the Minorities Affairs ministry for its tremendous potential for employment generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Hunar Haat is giving wings to dreams of people.

Speaking in the 62nd edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the Prime Minister said, ”A few days back at Delhi’s Hunar Haat, I witnessed the vastness of our country. Stories of perseverance of artisans are really inspiring. In the past three years, about 3 lakh artisans have got employment through Hunar Haat. Hunar Haat is giving wings to dreams of people.”

Mr Modi said, ”I was told that 50 per cent of artisans participating at the Hunar Haat are women. At Hunar Haat, a divyang woman told me that she used to sell her paintings on footpath but after associating with Hunar Haat, her life was transformed. ”Hunar Haat is furthering empowerment of women,” he said. (AGENCIES)