‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ turns six, team relives the memories

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” clocked six years on Saturday and the team took a trip down memory lane reflecting on the journey and making of the film.

The 2014 romantic comedy film was written by Shashank Khaitan and also marked his directorial debut. It was produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

The movie featured Dhawan as Humpty Sharma, Bhatt as Kavya Pratap Singh and Sidharth Shukla as Angad.

The team including Dhawan, Bhatt, Khaitan, took to their respective Instagram Stories to share a small video giving a glimpse into the world of Humpty and Kavya, their banter, romance and other memorable moments from the film.

“6 years and they’re still going strong. Celebrating the new-age filmy love story that remains timeless!#6YearsOfHSKD

#HumptySharmaKiDulhania @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #ShashankKhaitan #HSKD,” Dharma Productions posted on their official Twitter handle.

Following the commercial success of “Humpty Sharma…”, Khaitan followed it up with another film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” with the same pairing.

Apart from "Dulhania" franchise, Dhawan and Bhatt have starred together in "Student of the Year", which marked their debut, and "Kalank".