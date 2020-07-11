J-K in final stages of industrial promotion policy to attract investment: Lt Guv Murmu

LONDON: Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the final stages of designing an ambitious industrial promotion policy to attract private investment, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Saturday, as he invited investors from across the globe and assured full support for their interest in the Union Territory.

He also said that the proposed global investment summit in Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon and would be announced once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Delivering his address at the India Global Week 2020 – a virtual conference being organised in the UK, he said, “We have identified 14 sectors for privatizing our efforts for investment”. (AGENCIES)