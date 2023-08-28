Huge increase in number of tourists to Kashmir after G20 meeting: Modi

Urges people to come together to make summit successful

‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ in full swing in country

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today again mentioned the conduct of G20 meeting held in Kashmir in the month of May saying it has been a game-changer for tourist sector in the Valley.

He made the mention of successful G20 meeting in Srinagar while addressing 104th episode of his monthly Radio Address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which is aired every last Sunday of the month.

“After the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists to Kashmir is being seen. I urge all countrymen to come together to make G20 summit successful and bring glory to the country,” the Prime Minister said.

The G20 meeting of Tourism Working Group held in Srinagar in May was attended by large number of delegates from various countries which helped send message of peace in Jammu and Kashmir resulting into increase in number of both foreign and domestic tourists.

Modi said India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum and the upcoming summit next month will witness the largest participation in the history of the forum.

“The month of September is going to witness India’s potential. We are fully prepared for the G-20 leaders Summit next month,” he said.

He added that heads of 40 countries and many global organisations would be arriving in the national capital to participate in this event. “This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G-20 Summit’’.

The PM termed India’s presidency of the summit as the ‘people’s presidency’ and said India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum.

“The African Union also joined the G-20 on India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world,” Modi said.

He stated that India took over the presidency of the G-20 in Bali last year, and so much has happened that it fills every Indian with pride.

“About 200 meetings of G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country and delegates were very impressed by seeing the diversity of our country and vibrant democracy,” Modi said.

Terming the Independence Day celebrations of 15th August as the power of ‘Sabka Prayas’, Modi said efforts of all the countrymen turned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ into a ‘Har Man Tiranga Abhiyan’.

“Around 1.5 crore tricolors were sold through 1.5 lakh post offices. Through that, our workers, weavers and especially women have also earned hundreds of crores of rupees,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the campaign to evoke the spirit of patriotism ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ is in full swing in the country and expressed confidence that the efforts of every countryman will make it successful.

He said Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of ‘New India’ which wants to ensure victory and knows how to win in any situation.

Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite.

“When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed,” he said.

Noting that it has been more than three days that Chandrayaan has reached the moon, the Prime Minister said this success is so grand that any amount of discussion about it is not enough.

He also recited lines from a poem written by him with the underlying message that the “sun has just risen”.

Referring to the people of the country as family members, Modi said on August 23, India’s Chandrayaan-3 proved that some “suns of resolve rise on the moon as well”.

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of ‘New India’ which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation, Modi said.