PM to distribute 51,000 appointment letters today, mostly in paramilitary forces

‘New recruits will play role in countering terrorism’

Two Ministers to attend functions in Jammu, Srinagar

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters to youth across the country tomorrow in ‘Rozgar Mela’ through virtual mode including Jammu and Srinagar BSF Campus where two Union Ministers of State will be present physically to handover the orders.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 45 locations in the country.

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation BL Verma will be present at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Jammu being held at BSF Frontier Headquarters Paloura while Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra will attend the function and distribute letters among the selected youth at STC BSF in Srinagar.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, Incharge Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will coordinate the programme from New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will virtually address the newly recruited youth. The Ministers and other functionaries will then physically handover appointment letters to the selected youth.

A total of 51,000 youth will get the appointment letters tomorrow, the officials said.

For past quite some months, `Rozgar Mela’ is being held every month. In the previous such functions, 71,000 appointment letters were given by the Prime Minister in almost every ‘Rozgar Mela’.

This time, as per the officials, a large number of youth have been recruited in the paramilitary forces.

An official statement released by the Government on the eve of ‘Rozgar Mela’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on August 28 via video conferencing. He will also address the appointees on the occasion.

“The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police,” the statement said.

It added that the new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non-General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Strengthening of CAPFs as well as Delhi Police will help these forces to play their multidimensional role more effectively like aiding in internal security, counter terrorism, combating insurgency, anti-left-wing extremism and protecting the borders of the nation,” the statement said.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.