Huge Cache Of Ammunition Recovered In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: Security forces on Thursday recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Based on reliable input, security forces carried out a search in Haphruda Forest in the north Kupwara district early morning, a police official said.

He said the search resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition, including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm, most likely of Chinese origin, five rounds of RPGs (rocket-propelled grenade), nine booster tubes of RPGs, and 10 UBGLs (under barrel grenade launcher) that are likely to be of Russian origin.