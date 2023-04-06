CJM Srinagar Orders Conman Kiran Patel’s Custody To Gujrat Police

Srinagar, Apr 6: Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Thursday ordered the custody of Conman Kiran Patel to Gujrat police after disposing off the petition filed by the Crime Branch Ahmedabad.

An order copy of CJM Srinagar Raja Mohammmad Tasleem, reads that the instant application has been presented by the Inspector of Police MM Solanki, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, Gujrat. “The inspector has sought change of cusetody of the accused namely Kiranbhai alia Bansi son of Jadishbhai Patel aged, 43, resident at A-17 Prestige Bunglows, Ghodasar Ahmedadad,” the order, reads, adding that “The inspector has prayed since the accused is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar, in connection with FIR 19/2023 U/S 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 IPC of police station Nishat, Srinagar. Therefore, his custody is required to be changed in the FIR number 11191011230073/2023 U/S 406/420/170/ and 120-B IPC at Ahmedabad, Gujrat because investigation in the case is at its infancy stage and cannot be completed without the custodial investigation for the accused.”

The order further reads that “I (CJM Srinagar) heard the inspector and I have also persused both the CDC files in the case and therefore application is allowed and hence the custody of the accused be handed over to Gujrat police. Therefore, superintendent Central Jail Sriangar shall hand over the custody of the accused to Inspector of Police MM Solanki (Ahmedabad, Gujrat) after proper medical checkup.” A senior police official also confirmed that the custody of conman Kiran Patel has been handed over to Gujrat police.

Pertinently, J&K Police had already registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against the conman at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means and was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir. Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh earlier said they will cooperate with the Gujarat Police if they ask for custody of the Gujarat conman Kiran patel, after following proper procedure as per law. The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) earlier put two associates of Kiran Patel under police custody for questioning. They were been identified as Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara.

Also, the team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat was earlier stationed in Kashmir to investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit. As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter. “The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week,” read the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal. Conman Patel was given a due protocol especially the security cover besides he enjoyed all the perks of a VVIP guest. He was portraying as a PMO official during his stay in Kashmir. (KNO)