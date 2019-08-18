HP breaks 70-year record, registers 102.5 mm rainfall

SHIMLA: The hill state broke all previous rainfall records on Sunday, registering an overall average of 102.5 mm in the last 24 hours, which was 1065 per cent more than normal for this day.

According to Shimla Met Office Director Manmohan Singh, till 0830 hrs, rainfall had lashed most places in the State, as Western Disturbances were vigorously active.

Dr Singh said all districts had received excess rainfall. The highest 252 mm was recorded in Bilaspur district, which was 2586 per cent more than normal.

Solan received 114.2 mm (1090 per cent) rainfall, while Shimla registered 104.8 mm (2039 per cent), Hamirpur 134.7mm (1234 per cent), Kangra 79 mm (204 per cent), Una 147.7 mm (2138 per cent), Mandi 98 mm (691 per cent), Kullu 85.9 mm (1767 per cent), Chamba 68.1mm (536 per cent) L&S-50 mm (920 per cent) and district Kinnaur 25.2 mm (1160 per cent). (AGENCIES)