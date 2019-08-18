DDCA to name stand after Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

NEW DELHI: Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to name one stand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after the India captain Virat kohli.

Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players who have stands after their names but the honour came their way after their retirements.

Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand being named after him.

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” Sharma added.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi. (AGENCIES)