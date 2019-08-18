Parts of missing AN-12 BL-534 aircraft recovered

CHANDIGARH: A joint team of Dogra Scouts and Indian Air Force recovered parts of the AN-12 BL-534 aircraft which went missing over Rohtang Pass on February 7, 1968.

According to a defence wing release, the team recovered parts of the AN-12 aircraft like the Aero Engine, Fuselage, Electric Circuits, Propeller, Fuel Tank Unit, Air Brake assembly and a Cockpit Door as well as personal belongings of some passengers who were onboard AN-12 BL-534 aircraft, after 13 days of rigorous search and recovery operation at an altitude of 5240 meters in Dhaka Glacier. The search area, including location of recoveries, has been mapped for future reference. (AGENCIES)