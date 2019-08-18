Hooda announces panel to decide ‘course of action’ for his new faction

ROHTAK: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday gave indications of breaking away from the Congress party, saying that the grand old party has lost its way by criticising the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister also announced a 25-member committee to decide the “future course of action” for his new faction. The committee would include 13 sitting MLAs and 12 other important State leaders.

Addressing a ‘Maha-Parivartan’ rally here, Mr Hooda said his family has been associated with the Congress for the last four generations and has always held national and party interests as supreme. He said he did not agree with the party line on abrogation of Article 370. (AGENCIES)