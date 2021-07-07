How to revolutionize your video sharing means with video QR code?

Video QR code is a perfect way to share videos for events, celebrations, documentation, tutorial videos on products, and much more.

We often see amazing videos for prenups, weddings, and birthdays posted on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. With QR technology, videographers can also revolutionize the videography industry’s future video distribution.

Technological advances are a convenient way to provide useful information using videos; they brought applications of innovations to education, business, and much more.

One of these innovations is a QR code. QR codes are used in a wide range of areas like in the education sector, marketing, and gym operations.

What is a QR code and how it works?

QR codes (short for Quick response” codes) got their start in 1994 in the Japanese labs of a Toyota subsidiary named Denso Wave.

QR codes are capable of storing lots of data like a video file and allow the user to access and view the video instantly. QR codes are activated when scanned or read by a mobile device or a QR code reader app.

With the help of QR codes, videographers and businesses can easily share engaging videos by printing them along with flyers, brochures, or any marketing collateral.

It helps businesses to maximize their service to potential clients and promoting their products using videos to a large audience.

What is a video QR code and how to create it?

A video QR code is a solution that converts a video into a QR code. It directly leads scanners to a video display once the QR code is being scanned using a smartphone.

Steps to create a video QR code:

Grab the URL of the video you want to convert to a QR code. Go to a QR code generator with logo online and sign up. Select what category in the menu your video belongs to. Choose what type of QR code you want to create (static or dynamic) Generate and customize your QR code. Test your QR code. Download your video QR code.

Areas you can use video QR code

Video QR code is easy to use and cost-efficient that help videographers and even businesses engagingly promote services and products.

Here are some of the areas where you can use video QR code solution:

Product packaging

There are a lot of strategies to use QR codes in product packaging. One is by using a video landing page that details the ingredients and benefits of your product.

Another way is to direct your customer by sharing a video file of your user guide to educate your customer on how to use your product.

You can print the video QR code in your product packaging or your print collaterals for a wider customer reach.

Education

Schools and universities are using QR codes to give digital dimensions to educational materials.

Teachers can add a video QR code to their presentations to provide more interesting information.

Sharing interactive and engaging content facilitates learning to students and provides them easy access to useful content.

Restaurant

Restaurants are offering a new customer experience by adding interactive content to their print collaterals and menus.

You can put a video QR code on your menu and take your guests on a virtual tour of your kitchen or how your dishes are made.

This also helps you build transparency in your services by giving your guests access to ‘behind the scene’ video clips.

Gym and fitness centres

The fitness industry has to go digital to meet the ever-changing customer needs. Using a video QR code, gym operators can provide a safer and convenient customer experience.

You share a QR code of your video demonstrations on how to use gym equipment. If a user scans it, the video will display on the smartphone screen for easy viewing.

Conclusion

Video QR code is just one of the primary QR code solutions you can use to promote your product, engage customers, and share valuable content with your audience.

This smart QR code solution allows you to not just drive more sales but also creatively educate a larger audience.

It changes the way consumers and audiences interact with your products and services. Thus, you can use this tool to build your brand and stand out in your sector. With the availability of a QR code generator online, connecting your videos to your audience is becoming more intuitive with just scanning them.