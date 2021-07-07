No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Leh, Mughal roads open

SRINAGAR: Traffic was suspended on the national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest the country on Wednesday in view of weekly maintenance.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic, a traffic police official said this morning.

He said no traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu today to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance and repair, particularly between Nashree and Jawhar tunnel. The Union Territory (UT) administration has decided to allow NHAI to undertake weekly maintenance so that the highway remain open during other week days, he added.

He said Srinagar-Leh national highway was through for one-way traffic and Kashmir bound vehicles will ply from Kargil. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he added.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. Only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Srinagar towards Poonch on the road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Only LMV will be allowed from both sides on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, he said. (Agency)