Hotel Vivanta awarded Best Luxury Hotel in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Hotel Vivanta Jammu City Centre was today awarded as the Best Luxury Hotel in Jammu.

The announcement in this regard was made at the The LeAmanah Season 5 Awards that took place in New Delhi.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Owner Partner of Vivanta Jammu City Centre received the award on behalf of the hotel which is a part of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) which operates the iconic Taj Hotels and is their first hotel in the city of Jammu at the function.

Chowdhary who is also one of the most promising young leaders from this region and has won many awards and recognitions like the Stelliers owner of the year award in South Asia and many other such awards was also a part of the Panel Discussion “Let Leaders Talk” where he spoke about the new trends and the changing hospitality landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 90 rooms hotel is located in the heart of the city with over 10,000 square feet of versatile banqueting space is part of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) which operates the iconic Taj Hotels and is their first hotel in the city of Jammu.