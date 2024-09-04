INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K UT: Rahul

Modi’s confidence shattered after LS polls

Gopal Sharma

SANGALDAN/ DOORU, Sept 4: Alleging that confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shattered after recently held Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former AICC president, Rahul Gandhi today assured the people that his party with the help of INDIA bloc partners, will ensure the restoration of Statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a large public rally at Sangaldan in Banihal constituency of district Ramban and later at Dooru in Anantnag, Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanied by AICC general secretary Bharatsinh Solanki, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and party candidate from Banihal Assembly segment, Vikar Rasool Wani, expressed confidence that his party’s alliance government is going to be formed in Jammu and Kashmir next month.

“We wished for restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of Assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first and then Statehood,” he said.

“Our party will ensure the return of Statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the Government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of Statehood,” the former AICC president said.

“This is for the first time in the modern history of India that any state was deprived of its Statehood. Earlier UTs were transformed into states but nothing like this had happened. The Statehood of J&K needs to be restored on priority because it was not only Statehood but also the rights and the wealth of the people that were snatched,” he asserted.

Rahul compared the functioning of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with the kings of the past and said the country replaced them with a democratically elected government in 1947.

Launching direct attack on the BJP led Central Government, Gandhi said, “Empowered by the Centre, a king is sitting here in J&K, who is named `LG’. He is taking your wealth away and giving it to people from outside by bringing in contractors and others who are getting benefited,” he alleged.

“Our first step will be to restore the Statehood of J&K. Remember one thing, Congress party’s alliance government is going to be formed after the elections and it is certain and going to happen,” he said.

AICC leader said the Congress has promised in its manifesto that all government vacancies will be filled up and the age of candidates will be extended to 40 years besides daily wagers will be regularized.

Referring to the under-construction power projects, Gandhi said the electricity generated in Jammu and Kashmir is exported outside at the cost of the suffering of the local population and assured justice by ensuring electricity with no inflated bills. He said within 5 kms radius of a hydel power project, the people should get free electricity and his government will ensure it.

While recalling his 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said, “We gave a slogan ‘Nafrat Ke Bazar Mein Mohabat ki Dukaan Kholni Hai.”

He accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading “hatred, violence and fear” in the country and said the fight is between two ideologies, the one—”indulging in hatred, violence and fear and the other propagating love, respect and honour.”

“They work to spread hatred and our job is to spread the love. They divide, we unite. And you know hatred will be replaced by love, hatred cannot be defeated by hatred, love alone can defeat the hatred,” he said, highlighting the need for communal harmony and spreading his message of love.

Congress leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his confidence after the recently held Lok Sabha elections and the time is not far when his government will be removed.

He claimed that the Central government is being run by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their corporate friends.

Targeting Modi over the unemployment issue, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said implementation of GST and demonetisation harmed the interests of small businesses as the government is working for two billionaires.

“I was told not to name Modi’s Corporate friends Adani and Ambani so I am using names like A1 and A2 for them. This government is like ‘we two, our two’ — Modi and Shah, and Ambani and Adani -these four are actually running the government,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged that Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood was “snatched” following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution “to benefit the two billionaires”.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than the rest of the country as it has the highest unemployment rate and the government has done nothing to generate employment opportunities for the youth, Gandhi said.

He claimed that PM Modi’s confidence went down when opposition parties came together under the INDIA bloc umbrella to challenge him.

“We have finished Modi psychologically. I sit in front of him in Parliament and I know his confidence is gone. Now, a little time has left, we will remove Modi and BJP from government,” the AICC leader said.

Continuing his tirade against the PM Modi, he said, “First Modi said there would be no caste-based census but we insisted on it. The RSS is now saying it is right. We opposed the lateral entry system and put pressure on the government. Now he is frightened.”

“You have seen that in earlier elections Modi used to come with a broad chest and make long speeches. But now he is holding the book of constitution on his head while entering Parliament.”

Launching another attack on PM Modi, Gandhi said he has claimed to have a direct connection with God and “is on record having said that his birth is non-biological”.

“This (Lok Sabha) election, Modi got a direct message from God. You may feel that you are talking directly to God but He is only listening to the common people and working accordingly,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi praised the beauty of the region and expressed his desire to spend a few days after the elections.

Addressing rally at Dooru, Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS, saying they were on one side, while the INDI alliance partners Congress and National Conference, fighting for justice, was on the other.

The former Congress president noted that the downgrading of J&K from a state to a Union Territory was unprecedented in Indian history. “The people of J&K have been denied their rights, and it’s not just a matter of Congress or National Conference; it’s the responsibility of every Indian to ensure J&K gets its state back,” he added.

“You see Modi from a distance and I see him very closely in Parliament. I see directly what is happening and his entire confidence is shattered. Whatever opposition wants they accept it. They talked about lateral entry, we raised questions and they said they will not do it. Now a days the government is being run by the Opposition that is truth. Similarly, we will ensure Statehood restoration for J&K,” Rahul said.

During Dooru rally, NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, senior Congress leaders- Bharatsinh Solanki, Tariq Hamid Karra (JKPCC chief), GA Mir (Alliance candidate), JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, S S Channi and others were also present.