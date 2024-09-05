Fairdeal Motors launches SUV Curvv, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Tata Curvv – the SUV Coupe was launched by the Fairdeal Motors Jammu Team here today.

The SUV was launched in presence of Area Sales Manager, Mohd Danish Afzal from Tata Motors

Fairdeal Motors has launched the Curvv at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh.

Launching the vehicle, Chander Singh Katoch, General Manager, Fairdeal Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Launch of the Tata Curvv is a significant leap towards automotive excellence as it brings to India a new SUV Coupe body style that has so far been recognized globally and has only been available in premium categories.”

“The Curvv is currently the most unique offering in the Mid-SUV segment and successfully embodies our commitment to innovation in design and technology. The introduction of the Curvv further enhances our SUV portfolio as a comprehensive Mid-SUV product with multiple powertrains, several first in segment features, a brand new capable architecture – ATLAS and Level 2 ADAS,” he said and added that to sweeten the package, we have priced the Curvv extremely attractively, across all variants, making it irresistible for all consumer needs. We are excited to launch this car into the market today and are confident that our customers will enjoy this differentiated offering.

SUV Curvv will be available in three engines options, all provided with an Advanced Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. With the powerful new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and the new 1.5L KryoJet diesel engine with the segment’s first Dual Clutch Transmission in Diesel, the Company is giving the consumers a good mix of options to choose from, each suited to their unique needs.

Available in six distinct colours – Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey and Opera Blue, the Tata Curvv will be offered in Accomplished, Creative, Pure and Smart personas.

The Curvv is one of its kind in the segment with best-in-class safety, segment first features, multiple and unique powertrain options.