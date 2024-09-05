Cong-NC will not be allowed to tinker with reservation of SCs, STs, Gujjars, Paharis, OBCs in J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHENPUR NAGROTA, Sept 4: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the BJP will not allow Congress and the National Conference to tinker with the SCs, STs, Gujjars, Paharis and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir, as both these allies are frustrated over the political empowerment of these communities in J&K, as ensured by the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi in true spirit of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution.

Addressing a well-attended rally, organized by Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Sharma, Rana said that under sheer frustration, the National Conference has made its venom against these marginalized segments by brazenly declaring in their manifesto that the reservation guaranteed under Babasaheb’s Constitution of India will be reviewed and repealed, inferring that the SCs, STs, OBCs, Gujjars and Pahari youth will be deprived of their legitimate share in jobs, admissions in professional educational institutions and other amenities as enjoyed by the weaker sections across the country.

Devender Rana said the Congress has volunteered to further the NC’s agenda against the reserved categories of the society, which is not only against the spirit of the constitution but also dangerous, aimed at jeopardizing the nation’s fight against social injustice. He said the BJP will never allow such sinister designs to succeed and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting reply to such divisive machinations during the ongoing Assembly elections.

He said the major political initiative post abrogation of Article 370 about empowerment of weaker sections of the society is a sacred mission for the BJP, which is committed to protect their rights at all costs. He cautioned the NC and the Congress not even to think about marginalization of the SCs, STs, OBCs, Gujjars and Paharis, who have every right to progress and prosper-politically, economically, socially and in every field like education and jobs.

Rana lauded the Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Sharma for his unflinching commitment in accomplishing the pro-people mission of the party and steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and prosperity.

Rana assured the audience that Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Senior leader Nand Kishore Sharma and his self will jointly dedicate ourselves to the betterment of the Nagrota Constituency.

Urging the electors of Nagrota Assembly constituency to ensure the victory of the BJP, Nand Kishore Sharma said every vote will strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accomplish his vision of making Jammu and Kashmir a proud part of the country’s growth story that is poised to achieve the distinction of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Nand Kishore Sharma described the NC-Congress as an unholy alliance, and criticized their mutual agenda of talks with Pakistan while opposing the historic initiatives like abrogation of Article 370, terrorism, supporting separatist tendencies. Though the situation demanded all political parties to speak in one voice over important national issues, especially to foil Pakistan’s sinister agenda, the two allies of the INDI Alliance are playing complement and supplement to Pak interests, he added.

Later Rana also addressed meetings in Panchayat Kathar Upper, Kathar Lower and Pounthal.