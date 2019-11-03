Hotel floor damaged in fire

SRINAGAR, Nov 3:

Top floor of a famous hotel in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was partly damaged due to fire today, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in the top floor of hotel Hill Top in Gulmarg today morning. “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” they said.

Click here to watch video

However, they said before the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance, were doused off, the top floor of the hotel was partly damaged. “No one was injured in the incident,” they said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said all the tourists staying in Hotel Hill Top at Gulmarg have been safely evacuated following fire incident due to short circuit in the fourth floor of the hotel.

The Div Com, meanwhile, has ordered Fire Safety Audit of all the hotels in Kashmir valley to prevent recurrence of such incidents in further.