CS assesses arrangements for opening of move offices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today took stock of arrangements made for opening of Civil Secretariat Offices tomorrow as part of bi-annual darbar move.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma along with other senior officers of the concerned departments.

The officers concerned informed the Chief Secretary about the arrangements and the renovation, face lifting, security and other allied works executed by their respective departments for smooth functioning of the offices in the Civil Secretariat Jammu.