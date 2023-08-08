Hospitals without Jan Aushadhi Stores

The absence of Jan Aushadhi Stores under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) at prominent hospitals in the Kashmir Valley, including the SKIMS, Bone & Joint Hospital, and LalDed Hospital, has raised concerns about the availability of affordable generic medicines in these healthcare institutions. Despite the PMBJP’s goal of providing quality medicines at affordable prices through special stores, the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Stores at these hospitals has faced delays and obstacles, which is a matter of serious concern. The accessibility and affordability of generic medicines are crucial for the well-being of the general public, especially those who rely on public healthcare facilities. The lack of urgency in establishing Jan Aushadhi shops in these hospitals raises questions about the commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the underserved population. The issues of Court stay orders and other factors leading to delays should be thoroughly investigated to ensure transparency and accountability. Authorities need to conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover any potential conflicts of interest or corruption. Ensuring that generic medicines are available to patients at affordable prices is a fundamental aspect of healthcare policy, and any obstacles to achieving this goal should be addressed promptly and transparently.

Prescribing generic medicines without the availability of Jan Aushadhi shops within the hospitals creates a paradoxical situation where patients are advised to use affordable alternatives but are unable to access them conveniently. This can lead to financial burdens for patients who have no choice but to purchase costly over-the-counter medicines.