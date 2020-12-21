“Horrible Moment”: UK Fights New Virus Strain Up To 70% More Transmissible

LONDON: Faced with a newly emerging coronavirus mutation with “significantly faster” transmission rates, Britain on Saturday announced tightened pandemic restrictions that returned London and parts of the country to virtual lockdown and reversed earlier promises for relaxed rules over the holidays.

The new mutation, or variant, was first detected in southeast England in September and is quickly becoming the dominant strain in London and other regions in Britain. Experts said it does not appear more deadly or resistant to vaccines.

At a news conference from 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new variant “may be up to 70 percent more transmissible” than previous versions of the virus here.

“This is spreading very fast,” he said, announcing local and international travel bans and other extreme measures for about 18 million people in England beginning Sunday. Wales and Scotland followed with their own tightened restrictions, including banning all but essential movement around the isle.

Many countries have reimposed tough social distancing measures as coronavirus cases roared back in second and third waves. Britain, however, appears to be the first to point to a specific coronavirus variant for a surge in infections and the need to bring back the toughest measures.

“We have alerted the World Health Organization and are continuing to analyze the available data,” said England’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty. It was not immediately clear if the new variant had moved beyond Britain.

Britain’s chief science adviser, Patrick Vallance, said the “virus has taken off” after being observed for months.

“And it’s moving fast and has led to a sharp increase in hospitalizations,” he said, calling the need for new restrictions a “horrible moment.”

He went on, however, to say that the outbreak of the new strain “is controllable and there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccinations having started.” Britain was the first to approve the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the first to begin a mass immunization program earlier this month. (AGENCY)