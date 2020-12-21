Employment Dec 21, 2020

Required female staff
For Institute (Very Urgent)
1. Maths, Science, SST, Hindi, Urdu, Computer Coding Tr, Spoken English Trainer, English.
2. Required female teacher for Online classes 3rd to 8th CBSE (All Subject).
3. Required female Co-ordinator for New Branch.
4. Required female candidates for handling social Media.
5 . Required female teachers for Home Tutions
For Classes 3rd to 10th All Subjects
Venue: Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mob: 8493863173
SAT SHIV SECURITY PVT. LTD.
required
1. Army Ex-man Security Guard – Sal. 25000/- (Surat Gujrat Reliance Company).
2. Army JCO Ex-man – Sal 27000/-
3. Female Accountant – Salary Negotiable.
4. Helper – 8000/- (Gangyal)
5. Sales Girl (Preferred Nearby Gangyal).
6. Plumber/Electrocian- Part Time/Fulltime
Contact: 9419090782, 9149565898, 9622340783
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operator / Male/Female
For Reputed Firm
in 4th Bridge Bhagwati Nagar
Mail Resume on email alphaenvo@yahoo.com or Wattsap 9419106749
Fresher and experienced having
Full knowledge of Accounts, Gem Portal
For Interview call on 21.12.2020 to 25.12.2020 from 10.30 AM
Mobile No. 9858143725, 9419106749
Urgently Required
Female telecallers
Fixed Salary Plus incentives
Myraa Hospitality Group
Add. Janipur near V Mart,
Digiana Pulli main road
Mob. No. 9906941292
URGENTLY REQUIRED
ITI Diploma any Streem– 10
B.Sc/M.Sc(Chemistry) –15
Sales Executive –10
SM/RM/CRE/Front Office–10
Electrical Engg. –02
Drivers (LMV/HMV) –05
Accountants ( Exp 5 yrs )—05
Salary 10k to 40k +EPF+ESIC
Contact. MY TRUST PLACEMENT
SOLUTIONS (Bari Brahmana)
Mob.No.7051189622 , 8716032000
Mail: hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com
Urgently Required
for On Roll Jobs in J&K UT
Qualification: 10th/12th/Graduation
Pvt. Banks MNC Team Leader, Supervisor, Accountant cum Computer Operator, Tellecaller
Office Coordinator/Manager
Teacher for all Claases
Sales, Insurance
On Spot Interviews Direct Joining
9541897001/9146996228
Interview date : 21-28 Dec.of 2020
Do come with your full Bio-Data at RBECC
Add: Opp. SBI Bank 1/1 A, Talab Tillo, Main Chowk Jammu
Urgently Required Job Jammu
50 posts Male / Female
Age limit 18 to 35 year
1. Mncs Company Industry. Hospital. Showroom. Shops. Agency.
Sector. Office etc
All types of jobs
an opportunity to unemployment youth
100% placement
Interview date 21 Dec to 23 dec
Appointment call 9086193986
Recruitment Agency
Visit with resume & qualification certificate
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
JOBS@In’t MNC’s!
1.Backend/Operation Associate’s
(Female Only)
PG/ MBA (Exp. Preff)
Salary: 15k to25k +incentives
Work.from Home
2.Tele-sales Associate’s (M/F)
Salary: 15k to 25k +T.A+Meal+inc.
Shifts:5:30am to 1:30pm
Excellent Command over Spoken
& Written English(Exp.)
No Registration Fees!
423 A Nr Lakshmi Naryan Mandir
Gandhi Nagar #8713000033