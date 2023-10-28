Aries : Today is a bright day with favourable circumstances; all you need to do is focus in the correct place. Ganesha says if you have been waiting for a chance to cement a relationship, today is the proper time to propose. Be cautious when driving and profound while making suggestions.

Taurus : Today, you will probably achieve your short term goals, says Ganesha. There will be no dip in the amount of work pressure you will be facing but you will find yourself ready for every challenge. It is time to shift gears and set your eyes on your long-term goals now. Due time and money will be spent on leisure activities in the company of loved ones.

Gemini : You will keep others under the spell of your magnetic personality, predicts Ganesha. Your long-term goals will start taking shape by the end of the day. You may also expect some good news, generally related to a wedding. You will succeed in all your romantic endeavours.

Cancer : Today, you will accomplish most of your short-term goals and may shift your focus to long-term plans, foretells Ganesha. Now that you have achieved some of your goals, you may spare some time for leisure activities. Family will get its due place in your scheme of things in the evening.

Leo : Being by oneself is perhaps the best company one can ever keep. So, indulge in your own companionship today, says Ganesha. After all, you know yourself the best. Take forward this introspective experience into the evening, and sit back and listen to your inner voice. Silence speaks volumes if only one would listen. On a different note, today does seem to be a good day for those in the business of money-lending, as they rake in the moolah sometime during the day, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your gallantry will serve to impress the gallery; but chances are certain things could well spoil the show, says Ganesha. On reflecting within, find a great deal of improvement in your inner self. Children will broaden that smile with their antics.

Libra : All achievements are scripted. So, share the blueprint of your success with others today. Ganesha expects you to be obedient and cooperative at work in the afternoon; as a result, your social connections will grow miraculously in the evening. The key is in splitting time perfectly between the two. Guess this is exactly what they mean when they say, business as well as pleasure.

Scorpio : Today, Ganesha anticipates you to be a media mogul in your own unique way. Your flock will laud your skills and talents. But you may shell out an extra buck to get what you want today. Ganesha sees an extraordinary bond soldering you and your spouse closer than before.

Sagittarius : Today, you will probably emerge as the victorious gladiator in the arena of sports and games, says Ganesha. But later in the day, some hurdles may come across your path. At your desk, your bosses might just lend you a helping hand to assist you to finish off pending jobs.

Capricorn : Your spouse would have complained innumerable times, accusing you of being unconcerned and giving priority to work. Today, he/she will be all smiles, for Ganesha says there are chances you will take your sweetheart out on a pleasure trip. At work, you will be a winner, outdoing your competitors and bagging plaudits from your boss, but don’t let this sudden success get to your head. You still have a long way to go.

Aquarius : Your family will dote on you today and God knows you deserve it. Just go along with their plans for once, and you’ll be surprised by how blessed and cheerful you feel. In business dealings, your forthrightness and charm will win people over, say Ganesha.

Pisces : While a day filled with a lot of stress awaits you at the workplace, you will still be able to come out ahead of the competition on account of your sheer brilliance and your powers of persuasion. You will receive many accolades for the way you tackle your projects today, says Ganesha.