Aries : You spend happy times with your loved ones today. Ganesha suggests you learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus : This day you are likely be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing. Ganesha sees you losing touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts.You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination ensure that things work out in the end. In spite of an initial lack of focus, you will be able to sort out your affairs and find that everything turns out in your favour.

Gemini : Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It’s time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives.

Cancer : At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will see to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract. It’s always important to go through the finer details of a deal before closing it.

Leo : Forget the weather. Today, the only thing shining bright are your chances of spending some quality time with your near and dear ones. Going along these lines, Ganesha wonders how long has it been since you last did the same. So, make the most of this lucky day. Chances are that you shall make new friends, who might turn out to be very supportive in the future. Ganesha wishes you the very best on this eventful day.

Virgo : Business acumen is natural to you. Your management skills are immaculate. Move with imagination, innovation and motivation to further your enterprise, advises Ganesha. Feel free to express and exercise your sense of judgement, says Ganesha.

Libra : You will be very active today, especially when it comes to finishing tasks in office. Your thoughts will reach new heights and you will be able to motivate and stimulate others to perform. Your motto for the day is ‘Arise, awake and sleep not till the goal is reached’.

Scorpio : Your close friends and loved ones seem to be on the menu today, predicts Ganesha. Romantic brilliance will usher in happiness and favourable business prospects will be the icing on the cake. Your charm will peak and you will enjoy the attention you get out of it. Try your hands at creative things as there is a good chance that you may come home bragging about the results.

Sagittarius : A nice, easy and pleasant day is on the cards. Your professional approach will bring you much appreciation, especially in the way you handle complicated problems. The way you balance people’s opinions will help you make many friends.

Capricorn : Recognition and rewards are awaiting you at work, and unlike in most cases, colleagues won’t be envious of your success. They will, in fact, provide the much-needed motivation for taking up new and challenging projects, says Ganesha. For those of you looking to switch jobs, wait awhile, this may not be the right time. You will be showered with better job opportunities, but it will be wise of you to wait till you strike the right deal.

Aquarius : Fortune favours the brave, and who knows it better than you? Your performance may come under scrutiny, but your bosses will come away pleased as punch. Want to make some money? Ganesha points to real estate and the construction business.

Pisces : The focus today is on touching base with your near and dear ones, says Ganesha. It is likely that you will renew some old associations in a social function, or in matters related to business. You are likely to surge ahead of your competitors when it comes to work related matters.