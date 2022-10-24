CDS Anil Chauhan And Top Brass Celebrate Diwali With Troops At Border; Distribute Sweets

JAMMU, October 24: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited forward posts in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and celebrated Diwali with soldiers. He was accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh.

“General Anil Chauhan also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of Naushera Sector, and paid his respects to the bravehearts who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation,” an official communique said.

Field commanders briefed Gen Anil Chauhan on the current operational situation and security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC). He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

The CDS, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order. The visit by the CDS, on the occasion of Diwali, acted as a great morale booster for troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Narendra Modi also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

PM Modi addressed jawans as his family and said it was a privilege for him to celebrate Diwali with them. He shared sweets with the jawans during his unannounced visit to Kargil.

The Prime Minister also participated in the ‘Vande Mataram’ singalong with Armed Forces members in Kargil.

In his address, PM Modi said Diwali means the “festival of end of terror” and that Kargil had made it possible.

“For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil,” he said.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande visited the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt on Saturday ahead of Diwali, and interacted with the serving soldiers and their next of kin. (AGENCIES)