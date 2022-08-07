Aries : Your dream to make it big may culminate this evening and you will have to make a dash for it. However, you will also do your utmost to resist quick choices. Ganesha says whatever the consequences, you will choose wisely.

Taurus : Physical and mental fitness will top your priority list today. You are likely to take special interest in working out and doing mental exercise, predicts Ganesha. Keep up the hard work and the efforts of today will pay rich dividends in future. You will have a fabulous time with your loved one tonight, hopes Ganesha.

Gemini : You need to beach your emotions and concentrate only on your work. Your day will be spent in meeting the demands of your family members. You will attend important meetings, be they personal or professional, in the afternoon, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Ganesha is foreseeing the conversion of your romance into marriage. But you will not have mind in the career or business and you lack enthusiasm in the same. So Ganesha advises you not to take up any new work, but finish off pending work.

Leo : While the schedule you have planned for today will see some major changes, you will still stick by your decisions resolutely. If you suspect anyone of wrongdoing, now is the time to clear your misgivings. The day may start off on a tense note but by evening, things will be peaceful and calm, says Ganesha.

Virgo : From a tedious, weary morning, the day will gradually turn out to be very thrilling in the evening, says Ganesha. In the afternoon, though, you may hit a roadblock, and you will feel stressed out. However, all that stress will melt away in the evening in the company of your near and dear ones.

Libra : Ganesha says higher officials at work will shower you with appreciation and praise for your efforts. You may even be able to get a promotion or a pay rise today. There may be intensive arguments with your enemies. New relationships will get a chance to blossom today. Your competitors will be defeated today as it is a success-filled day for you

Scorpio : Not so good, not so bad, is what you would feel after the day gets over. And average day at business with no major loss, foresees Ganesha. A feeling of insecurity may upset you, making you restless. Try to divert your mind by reading a self-help book. Await for a new dawn in your life.

Sagittarius : Like a true Archer, targets are your aim today and focus, the buzzword. On the business front, the fast buck that you expected may not materialise. Though love may portray a rosy picture for you, today you end up having a tough time managing relationship. Be patient, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn : You will fully utilise your talents and earn a reputation of perfectionist in your area of work. If you are stuck in a legal battle or dispute, it will come an end on a positive note. You will understand the importance of constructive criticism and learn to improve upon your behaviour, foresees Ganesha. Your opponents will get the hint that you are better than them.

Aquarius : It is the day of the creative people like musicians, artists, and orators. You will look beyond the criticism coming your way and develop an understanding to aim for a better future. With unmatched enthusiasm and charm you will outshine others at work. It is your day, make the most of it, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : You might leave for an unplanned work related or social journey today. Small things will give you happiness today. In short, your day after noon time will be easy going and lucky. Ganesha assures you of success at work.