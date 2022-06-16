Aries : Of late you have been very preoccupied with work and social life. It is about time you gave yourself a break to indulge in something for your own benefit. Your health could be a cause of concern. Ganesha advises you to put everything else on the back-burner if you are feeling stressed out.

Taurus : This day you are likely to make wasteful expenditure. You will be more reckless, extravagant than you can afford to be. Your expenses are sure to outweigh your income. Be as tightfisted as you can. Not buying anything unnecessary or too costly can help control losses, points out Ganesha. Think twice before you decide before purchasing anything. It would be a great idea if you avoided going to the malls or the markets today.

Gemini : An occurrence from the past will become a cause of worry for you today. You will also be concerned owing to the deteriorating health of the elders in your family. You will encounter medical expenses. The later half of the day should see your worries abate somewhat, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Chances are that your inquisitive nature will put in a difficulty. Others will be angry with you for keeping a secret a vital information. Ganesha counsels you to strengthen ties with friends and give up present attitude.

Leo : You may experience some tension trying to stay ahead of your busy schedule. You will need to maintain your mental and physical health. Important meetings will conclude succesfully, but they may leave you fatigued at the end of the day. Find ways to unwind, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Don’t procrastinate matters regarding your health, advises Ganesha. Today you are raring to take on some past wounds. However, peace and quietude are the dominant flavours today. Ganesha suggests that you go ahead and enjoy yourself, if only just to recharge your batteries.

Libra : Ganesha says your uniqueness will be the focus of attention and praise today. Your undertaking of various tough tasks and completing them today will showcase your business acumen. You will show your inclination to the finer arts like music and dance. Those of you who may have thoughts about doing varied things maybe able to put those thoughts into actions today. Ganesha wishes you success in all your endeavors

Scorpio : Suddenly, you become conscious about your looks today, says Ganesha. How you look, how you dress-up and the way you walk, all becomes a matter of concern for you. All prim and proper, you imagine yourself to be the best. Besides makeover, splurging is another activity that you indulge in.

Sagittarius : Dark and gloomy, that’s what how you feel today, foresees Ganesha. However, the cloud to worries is likely to burst during the latter half of the day. Good news from abroad or a phone call from a friend is likely to cheer you up.

Capricorn : You have taken your personal relationships for granted but some irregularities in them have caught your attention. Now, you will focus upon them and try to get to the heart of the matter, feels Ganesha. Communication is the key when it comes to solving misunderstandings, and with that you will be able to clear out a number of them. Overall, you will have a smooth sailing today, but keep yourself guarded.

Aquarius : You are good with words and with the art of eloquence you manage to get through any situation. Today, thanks to your communication skills, you will be able to crack important deals and make people follow your vision. You, however, need to respects opinions of others’ as well, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : Today you will be attracted by the heart and not the mind. This is usual for your star sign. Attempt to understand your emotions today. Ganesha says today you might figure out the way to control both your heart and your mind.