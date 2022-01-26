Aries : Do something really exciting today – perhaps you could put on your trekking boots and explore unknown territories. Ganesha advises you to keep busy but not to go overboard. In group activities today, everybody will focus their attention on you.

Taurus : This day your mind is likely to be blissfully drawn towards your personal friends and family members. Your warm and intimate relationships will stay uppermost in your mind and fill the day, not leaving room for anything else. Hanging out together with them will give you immense pleasure and contentment. You are not likely to spare any thought for responsibilities and duties. You’ll simply love to see your near and dear ones in high and happy spirits.

Gemini : Today, you are likely to be rather emotional and sentimental, says Ganesha. Your love for performing arts may make you take up lessons in classical music or traditional dance. And much to your delight, your sweetheart will treat you to a surprise candlelit dinner.

Cancer : Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your live. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. You may spend a lot of time with your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Leo : Your passionate and emotional nature contributes in a big way to your sudden outbursts of emotions, says Ganesha. Today, your anger may erupt abruptly. This makes it very likely for you to get carried away irrespective of your surroundings and circumstances, both at work and at home. Ganesha warns you of the negative influence such blind anger may have on your plans and strategies.

Virgo : Stay clear of a coalition when it comes to business ventures, warns Ganesha. Alone, you can manage an entire stampede. By your own you are, by far, the best administrator of your department. Today, find yourself being the general and uniting people under your banner to achieve greater success, says Ganesha.

Libra : You never let a favour go unacknowledged, or let a ridicule pass by unanswered. So, it’s time to settle those old accounts that are so important to you, feels Ganesha. This will increase chances of interesting developments that will continue to surprise you throughout the day. All in all, Ganesha wishes you a vibrant day today.

Scorpio : You shall probably realise the fact that seeing is believing. Learn to trust your own eyes more than what you hear. Don’t get lost in the crowd, warns Ganesha. Strive to stand out and be in the spotlight, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : The day is bright and the seas are calm today. For a change, you shall spend time with your life partner and help them in household chores. Even routine jobs like cooking and cleaning will weave an intricate bond between you two.

Capricorn : A good day always begins with a good start. It will be a good day for you today as you will start the day with a positive attitude to life, says Ganesha. Your unremitting dedication and determination will not only put you ahead of others, but will also help you get an edge over them. If tiffs with your life partner are rife, you can expect to a peaceful day, at least for today. But for those who have always been fortunate in this regard, your blissful married life will continue to bring you joy.

Aquarius : You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. And in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Do not let your emotions influence your strategies in any way. Mixing business with sentiments is only for super spies. Keep a close check on your emotions and do not get carried away. Travel for business purposes is indicated, says Ganesha.